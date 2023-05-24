Gwinnett County Firefighters battle house fire in Lawrenceville

Crews were called to the single-story home at the 1400 block of Riverwood Court Wednesday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a Lawrenceville home Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the single-story home at the 1400 block of Riverwood Court. When firefighters arrived, they were met with flames coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters then used several hoses to put out the fire. While no one was injured, the home had extensive fire and smoke damage, according to a Facebook post from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

House fire 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Officials did not say if anyone was displaced by the fire or what caused it.