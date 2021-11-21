Two firefighters injured in Lawrenceville responding to fire allegedly set by man in his own home

The man, who said he started the fire by accident, is being charged with arson.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Two firefighters were injured Saturday night, the county's fire and emergency service said, after a man allegedly set a fire in his own home.

In a release, Gwinnett Fire said the two firefighters had burn injuries from the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The man has been arrested and charged with felony arson and domestic violence.

The fire service said crews were called to a home on Highgate Drive after a woman called and "stated her husband was locked inside the bedroom and he had set something on fire."

The woman had gotten the rest of the family out of the house, but said her husband was still inside the bedroom.

2 firefighters transported with burn injuries from Lawrenceville house fire. Both are receiving treatment and are doing well. Additional details on the fire to follow pic.twitter.com/2X0mbDqWEG — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) November 21, 2021

The fire service said when crews arrived, they "entered the structure and immediately went to the upstairs bedroom."

They said there was dark smoke but no visible fire, before "conditions quickly deteriorated" and the two firefighters called a "mayday" to signal they were in trouble.

"The firefighters were quickly found and were led out of the structure to awaiting med crews for evaluation," the release said.

A fire investigator later learned the man had gotten out of the house by the time crews arrived, and he "admitted to authorities that he started the fire but claimed it was by accident."

The fire service said the fire had been started in an upstairs closet while the man's wife, children and mother-in-law were all inside the home.

"The wife was alerted by the smoke alarms and was able to get the rest of the family outside to safety," a release said.