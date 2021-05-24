Gwinnett County selects its first female Asian American Recorder’s Court Judge

Mihae Park, a Norcross attorney, was appointed by the Gwinnett State Court which consists of six members.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has appointed its first female Asian American to serve as a Recorder’s Court judge.

Mihae Park, a Norcross attorney, was appointed by the Gwinnett State Court, which consists of six members, on Monday.

According to a press release from the county, Park will fill Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Greene's unexpired term. Greene retired on April 30 although his term ends on Dec. 31, 2023.

Recorder's Court handles code violations and traffic citations for a plethora of county entities.

Park earned her law degree from the University of Florida in 1988 and is certified to argue before the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court, and the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, according to the release. She is also a member of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.

Park is no stranger to the Gwinnett legal arena. She worked in the Gwinnett Solicitor’s Office for more than 10 years where she handled more than 60 hearings including motion, appeals, jury trials, and bench trials. She also served as a solicitor for Suwanee Municipal Court, the press release noted. More recently, she focused on DUI cases as a criminal defense attorney for Taylor Lee and Associates.

During her time working in Gwinnett, Park co-chaired Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and served as a board member of the Korean American Scholarship Fund.

The press release said she, "continues to be a liaison between the Korean community and the Gwinnett Judicial System."

She is set to be sworn in on May 28. Park was born in Seoul, South Korea, and is the second Korean American to serve in this role. At 19, she became a United States Citizen after her family immigrated to the United States.