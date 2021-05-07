Gwinnett County to install new speed cameras in school zones

Police are in the process of recommending which specific areas the cameras are most needed.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County's Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to install cameras that record drivers' speeds in school zones.

Based on research by Gwinnett Police, commissioners voted to allow the use of these cameras in order to improve safety around schools.

Gwinnett Police said warnings will be issued initially until drivers get used to the new cameras, then fines will be handed out.

Police are in the process of recommending which specific areas the cameras are most needed.

Notices will be posted before the cameras are installed, Gwinnett Police said.

"The goal is to ensure the safety of both motorists and pedestrians going to and from school," the police department said in a release.