Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back

Some residents are disturbed with large, majestic trees being cut down and replaced with new, tiny ones.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill.

Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.

It may look like a normal neighborhood from afar, but if you take a closer look, you'll see mature trees next to new, smaller trees, and the reason behind that has many people who live there upset.

Trees in the Web Ginn Farms neighborhood have stood tall for almost two decades.

“Oh, it's sad. It's utterly sad and pitiful," a homeowner said.

What's upsetting for this homeowner, who didn't want to be named, is large and majestic trees are being cut down and replaced with new, tiny ones.

“I know what it used to look like before we were starting to turn in one of those old established neighborhoods where the trees were lush, and the place was beautiful," she said.

The homeowner said the HOA came to her home every day and asked her to cut down her large tree. That wasn't exactly cheap -- costing $300.

“They're marching through the subdivision, wanting to cut down everything and start back from scratch," the homeowner said.

11Alive saw dozens of new trees while driving through the neighborhood.

“They aren't giving us a reason," she exclaimed. "They're calling it beautification, and they're tearing down everything that was originally planted in the name of beautification."

The HOA president said they requested homeowners remove trees that are not properly cared for and replace those by putting in new trees free of charge.

“Now that tree has died and wasn't weather hardy. I’m utterly fed up, and I feel like there is a lack of respect for people's capabilities," the Webb Ginn Farms resident stated.

Some of the original trees remain, but neighbors are seeing more and more of them coming down with a fresh start that not all of them want.