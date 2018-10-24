LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Gwinnett County Police officers remembered their fellow officer, Antwan Toney, as a man with a passion for life – from doing karate moves in the parking lot before roll call to waking up his best friend and fellow officer in the middle of the night when he bought a brand new Ford Mustang.

“I’ve come to the realization that no words or stories could truly display his character,” said Gwinnett Police Officer Ryan Walsh. “This county will never realize the large loss we are suffering.”

Gwinnett Officer Smith said he was one badge lower than Toney’s 1808 was part of the South Precinct B-Cycle squad with Toney.

Gwinnett County Police officers from the South Precinct B-Cycle squad remember fallen Officer Antwan Toney.

“He wasn’t just my brother in blue, he was my brother outside of work” Smith said. “We live next to each other and we were courtesy officers together.”

Smith said Toney was a devoted friend.

“We hung out together. He came to my baby shower for my daughter. He attended my daughter’s first birthday,” Smith said. “Anything I planned, he was there. Anything he planned, I was there.”

Smith said Toney had a way with suspects – and that he was able to create a rapport with people he encountered in the field.

“We had a bond like no other since our first day in the academy, and since then, our bond has gotten even stronger,” Smith said.

The emotional crowd had a brief respite from the pain as he told the story about Toney’s brand new car – a Ford Mustang that he bought for himself for his 30th birthday.

“He woke me up in the middle of the night, saying ‘let’s go for a drive,’” Smith said.

He also described Toney as joyous, hanging out with the other officers before roll call and doing “karate moves in the parking lot at 6:30 in the morning.”

“I love you and I will see you again soon, my brother,” Smith said. “Until then, I want to continue where you left off and make you proud.”

Smith presented the Chief’s Badge to Toney’s family – a gesture showing his courage as an officer.

