Gwinnett Fire crews battle large house fire outside Lawrenceville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews in Gwinnett County are at the scene of a large house fire Friday morning.
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services tweeted that crews had responded to a home on Lebanon Road NW and were "working a large house fire."
There was no other additional information immediately available.
Lebanon Road runs a short ways, roughly parallel, from Sugarloaf Parkway outside Lawrenceville's city limits. There are several large properties along the road.
