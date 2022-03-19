Lightning sparks fire at Gwinnett County house, family of five escape

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said that all the people inside were able to get out of the house unharmed.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lightning was blamed for a house fire in Gwinnett County on Friday, causing a scary scene of flames shooting out of the roof of the home.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said that all the people inside were able to get out of the house unharmed.

It sustained significant damage to along its back side, upper floor and roof, and a family of five was displaced. They're currently being aided by the American Red Cross.

The fire service said it happened just after noon on Friday, at a home on the 3900 block of Golfe Links Drive in unincorporated Snellville. The address is in the neighborhood of the Country Club of Gwinnett.

"When firefighters arrived, flames were visible in the rear of the structure and through the roof. The fire consumed the second floor and attic while also causing heavy damage to the first floor," a statement said. "The residents escaped unharmed prior to firefighters arriving and no other injuries were reported."

The fire service shared photos of the damage: