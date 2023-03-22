Wreck with serious injuries shuts down I-85 South in Gwinnett County

It happened near Hamilton Mill Road in the Buford area.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — I-85 South in Gwinnett County, near Buford, is shut down Wednesday morning after a wreck that police say involved serious injuries.

It happened past Hamilton Mill Road on I-85. All southbound lanes are closed and the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a tweet that the intersate will be "shut down for an unknown amount of time."

"Avoid the area and plan for an alternate route," a GCPD tweet advised.

Emergency personnel are on scene, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation alert.

The alert stated:

There is a crash on I-85 Southbound at Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett County with all lanes blocked. Emergency personnel are on scene. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of clearance at this time. For up-to-the-minute traffic updates, use the Georgia 511 app. More information is available at www.511ga.org.

The extent of the injuries involved in the wreck are not yet clear. Traffic cameras showed at least one black SUV with heavy damage to its front end.

How to get around it

Traffic appears to be getting diverted at Hamilton Mill Road. Drivers can take Hamilton Mill to I-985 and continue south to where I-985 meets up with I-85.

Traffic Alert:

I-85 south at Hamilton Mill Rd. is shutdown due to an accident with serious injuries. The interstate will be shutdown for an unknown amount of time. Avoid the area and plan for an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/u39CcXFLLI — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.