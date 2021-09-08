Gwinnett sheriff 'deeply concerned' after 2 inmates 'unexpected deaths'

Deputies said in a news release on Tuesday that they have grave concern over the situation.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) identified two inmates pronounced dead on Monday.

According to the GBI, Ian Longshore, 36, of Stone Mountain, and Corey Bryant, 22, of Decatur were found unresponsive in their Gwinnett County Jail cell.

Longshore was pronounced dead and Bryant was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

"We are deeply concerned over the unexpected deaths of these two individuals," Sheriff Keybo Taylor said. "We are fully cooperating with the G.B.I.’s investigation.”

During a further investigation, agents said they found a white powdery substance in the men's cell. The agents sent it to the GBI lab for further testing.