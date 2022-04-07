Gwinnett County agrees to house 222 state inmates

The county signed a new contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections agreeing to house the state inmates.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County signed a new contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections, agreeing to house 222 state inmates at the Gwinnett Correctional Complex for a year starting on July 1, 2022.

The new contract agreement was among several proposals approved by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on June 1.

Darrell Johnson, Warden of the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections, said the move benefits departments such as the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation by using the additional inmates to help complete tasks like upkeep throughout the city.

"It's not about making money off the inmates," Johnson said. "It's about being able to provide the services to the county. To be able to keep the county sustainable and keep it clean of litter."

In exchange for housing the inmates, the Georgia Department of Corrections agreed to pay Gwinnett County $22 dollars per inmate, per day as long as they are within the county's custody, according to Johnson.

Johnson said the money paid will go back into Gwinnett County's General Fund and that some of it will be used towards the cost of operating the correctional complex.

Gwinnett taxpayers will contribute to the inmate's stay, just as they normally do Johnson explained.

Johnson, who has been warden for the past 13 years, informs Gwinnett residents that this is a standard agreement between the state and county.

"It's pretty standard, each year we do have to renew the intergovernmental agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections. We've been housing inmates for over 50 years, long before I became a part of the organization," he said.

As of Friday, 212 of the 222 inmates had arrived at the Gwinnett Correctional Complex, most of them have been at the facility for some time said, Johnson.

"We receive inmates if we have an open bed, we receive inmates from the Georgia Department of Corrections twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. So the inmates that are currently in the facility have been here," he said.