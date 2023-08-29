'It will help tremendously' | Gwinnett County launches affordable ride service app

You can request a custom route for $3 a person each way in parts of Lawrenceville and Snellville. County leaders hope it will close a gap in public transit options.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has just launched a new "microtransit" option for people traveling in Lawrenceville and Snellville.

It's an on-demand, shared ride service that allows customers to request a shuttle along a custom route within certain boundaries. Each trip cost $3 per person, per way.

"You're able to search areas that are not as dense, so areas that may not benefit from local transit," said Natasha Tyler, who is Gwinnett County's transit division director. "This allows for communities to be able to connect to our larger areas of transit."

Tyler said she likes to think of it as a first-to-last mile connector that provides a much-needed option in the area.

"This will help tremendously," she said. "It provides that extra care and provides the independence so that if you need to go to the grocery store or a doctor appointment, wherever you need to go to, you're able to book it."

There are currently four dedicated shuttles that operate Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The goal is to be able to serve three passengers per shuttle, per hour.

Passengers can request rides through the "Ride Gwinnett" app or by calling the transportation department.

R'Kenia Banks is a mom of three in Buford. She's excited about the new program.

"Having them be able to get around on their own without a car is really important," she said. "When I was growing up, we had a 25 cent bus or whatnot that took us at least to the major places."

She hopes the microtransit concept will expand to other parts of Gwinnett County, like Buford.

"It's a really good idea," she said. "There's a big need for it in the community because it is so large and things are so things are so spread out."