Gwinnett County law enforcement make arrest in deadly November shooting

Brian Sanchez Duarte was arrested Thursday by law enforcement for the murder of Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County law enforcement arrested a man they believe was involved in a Norcross shooting that left a 22-year-old dead.

Brian Sanchez Duarte was arrested Thursday by law enforcement for the murder of Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga.

The 22-year-old was found shot in the head on Nov. 27 at a home at Estates Court in Norcross. He was alive when officers found him but died two days later from his injuries.

During the initial investigation, police believe the shooter drove away from the scene in a maroon Nissan Pathfinder. Police also believed the suspect went by the name Brayan Duarte and Brayan Sanchez.

Later, investigators identified the 30-year-old with his full name and correct spelling.

Sanchez Duarte faces several charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.