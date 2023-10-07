After SWAT detail, Gwinnett County officer saves choking man: Police

Restaurant surveillance video caught the moment of heroism.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer is being praised for implementing his life-saving emergency training.

On June 30, Sgt. Jerrald Leak was getting lunch after a SWAT detail at a Golden Corral on Satellite Boulevard. During Leak's visit, a customer started to choke on their food.

Restaurant surveillance video caught the moment of heroism.

A woman was seen struggling to help the man, who, despite his coughing, could not dislodge whatever was keeping him from breathing.

As diners watched on and passed the man's table, Leak walked over and performed an abdominal thrust.

"Without hesitation, Leak walked over to the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver," police said.

The department reported that Leak performed one abdominal thrust, which dislodged the food the man was choking on.

"Sgt. Jerrald Leak was in the right place at the right time," the department said.

The woman with the man seemed relieved, patting the man's back and conversing with the officer. Leak left the pair as the man was able to also converse with the man.

The department said each of its officers receive CPR, first aid and AED training every two years "so that we are prepared for an event like this."

