Gwinnett County Police identify man killed at gas station

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police have identified the man shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a Shell gas station.

Marcus Bush, also known as "Slick Rich Juv," was identified as the man who was found dead behind the gas station at Peachtree Industrial and Jimmy Carter Boulevards.

Investigators believe a shootout began at the pumps after Bush was seen arguing with several men. When officers arrived on scene just before 1 p.m., they found Bush's remains behind the gas station.

He leaves behind three children, their mother said.

Police confirmed that one car was hit in the crossfire. Surrounding cars and businesses received damage from the gunfire in the deadly shooting, according to one woman who works nearby.

Gwinnett County Police Officer Hideshi Valle said investigators are gathering surveillance footage taken from the day of the shooting.

In addition to possible surveillance video, police said there was "lots of evidence," left behind at the crime, many of which included shell casings.

Currently, police are not sure what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Valle encourages the public to contact detectives or Crime Stoppers if they have any information on the potential suspect or suspects.

Crystal Reyes, who works at a business nearby, said it initially sounded like fireworks.