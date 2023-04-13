Gwinnett Co. Police looking for person of interest, allegedly stole car used in Lawrenceville homicide

Police said this man might have information about the killing of Jonathan Royce Wiley, Jr. The 21-year-old father was shot in his Lawrenceville home back in March.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Photos were released by the Gwinnett County Police Department of a person of interest regarding a Lawrenceville homicide case.

Investigators believe the man pictured could have information about the killing of Jonathan Royce Wiley, Jr. The 21-year-old was shot and killed inside a home off Oak Vista Court in Lawrenceville.

Wiley’s mother, Jessica Holsey-Wiley, told 11Alive back in March that someone walked up to the home and began firing inside his bedroom – from the outside.

She also said three young children were sleeping in the home when he was killed. The gunshots woke the children, and Wiley's girlfriend ran downstairs to see him bleeding on the floor.

Police now have surveillance video that shows two people driving away from the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was later recovered.

Investigators believe the person of interest may have stolen the vehicle. Police describe the man as being in his late teens or early 20s. He may have short dreadlocks.

