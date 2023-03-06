Gwinnett Police search for 'critical missing' person

Dwight Bryson went missing Sunday, March 5 from his Snellville home, according to Gwinnett County Police.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police need help finding a missing man.

Police said Bryson is being listed as a critical missing person, since he has several medical conditions and needs to take his medication regularly.

Investigators believe he may have been picked up in a black SUV.