Gwinnett Police search for 'critical missing' person

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police need help finding a missing man.
Dwight Bryson went missing Sunday, March 5 from his Snellville home, according to a Facebook post from Gwinnett County Police.
Police said Bryson is being listed as a critical missing person, since he has several medical conditions and needs to take his medication regularly.
Investigators believe he may have been picked up in a black SUV.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.