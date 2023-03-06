x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gwinnett Police search for 'critical missing' person

Dwight Bryson went missing Sunday, March 5 from his Snellville home, according to Gwinnett County Police.

More Videos

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police need help finding a missing man. 

Dwight Bryson went missing Sunday, March 5 from his Snellville home, according to a Facebook post from Gwinnett County Police.

Police said Bryson is being listed as a critical missing person, since he has several medical conditions and needs to take his medication regularly.

Investigators believe he may have been picked up in a black SUV.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out