Gwinnett County Police officer facing charges after deadly Hall County crash

ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged with vehicular homicide after a deadly crash that killed a moped driver in Hall County last week.
Georgia State Patrol said early on Sept. 9, they responded to a two vehicle crash on McEver Road at J. White Road.
According to them, a Gwinnett County Patrol car was traveling down McEver Road when it struck the rear of a moped traveling on the same road.
The officer, Michael Brady, driving the police vehicle said he was looking at his in-car MDT, according to GSP.
The driver of the moped died a day later on Sept. 10 and GSP said warrants were issued for the officer for following too closely and homicide by vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
