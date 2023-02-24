Gwinnett County Officer injured in I-85 crash

Police said the officer was hit while working a crash involving five vehicles.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating after one of their officers was injured in a crash Thursday night.

Police said the officer was hit on I-85 while working a crash involving five vehicles.

She does have a head injury, but is expected to recover, according to a twitter post from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Alcohol may have played a role in the crash and “is being investigated as a factor,” the post said.

