Gwinnett County Police report officer-involved shooting at 'domestic-related incident'

It happened at the Elevate at Jackson Creek apartment complex.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police say there was an officer-involved shooting at a "domestic-related incident" in Norcross early Saturday morning.

The department said it is investigating the incident, which happened at the Elevate at Jackson Creek apartment complex.

It's not clear if the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has yet been called to assist in the investigation, as it typically is with officer-involved shootings.

Police said the incident had no relation to the ongoing search for a gunman in the killing yesterday of a person in the middle of the day at a busy local business.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.