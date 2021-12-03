'Cherished, loved' officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department dies

The department said Maj. Stuart Bozeman died March 10.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is grieving after the loss of one of its own.

The department said Maj. Stuart Bozeman died March 10 "after a lengthy illness." The department did not elaborate on his condition.

The department said Bozeman was a "cherished and loved member" of the force where he "selflessly served" for more than 22 years.

According to the department, Bozeman worked in various assignments throughout his law enforcement career, including in the department's uniform division, training section, accident investigation unit, and the criminal investigations division. He also previously served as the commander of the department’s Honor Guard.

Bozeman, according to the department, was promoted to the rank of major in 2020 and was the commander of the department’s Bay Creek Precinct at the time of his passing.

"Major Bozeman will be remembered as not only a great police officer, but also a loyal friend and a wonderful human being," Gwinnett Police said.