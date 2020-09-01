GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power reports nearly 700 people in Gwinnett County are without power this morning after an accident.

The power company's outage map shows two outage zones around Lawrenceville Highway and Oakland Road, affecting both residential and business areas.

According to Georgia Power, service is expected to be restored by about 9 a.m.

One outage is affecting about 280 customers, according to Georgia Power, and the other about 411.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Squirrel damage over Christmas vacation shocks family when they return

Employee killed in Gwinnett while trying to defend against armed robber