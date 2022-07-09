Gwinnett public school teachers to get salary bump

The move was approved July 6.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County public school educators are getting a small salary boost.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts asked the school board to adjust pay after the county updated its property tax digest, which showed a cost-of-living increase.

"Recently, the district received information that the county-wide digest would be increasing close to 25%. Our district would like to earmark some of these funds to review the teacher salary schedule to remain competitive with other districts by increasing the cost-of-living adjustment from $2,000 to $3,000," he said in a statement.

For non-teaching staff, he recommended the board consider the increasing cost-of-living adjustment from 4% to 6% for the 2023 fiscal year.

Gwinnett County's school board unanimously approved the changes on July 6, with the suggested salary increases to be reflected in the 2023 fiscal year schedules "to attract and maintain superior educators and support staff," the district said.

The move brings the salary for a new teacher in the school district to $51,646, if they have a bachelor's degree. This is a $2,000 increase from last year's salary for new teachers.