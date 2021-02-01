Masks required in Gwinnett County schools for 2021-2022 school year

Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said this decision was based on the CDC’s recommendations.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, Gwinnett County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they would require masks for the upcoming school year.

They said masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors to all Gwinnett County Public Schools buildings and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said this decision was based on the CDC’s recommendations.

"The facts and recommendations are clear," Willbanks said in a statement. "Masks do make a difference and we must do all we can to keep students in school, in person."

He believes a layered approach is needed to keep students and staff safe.

"Masks are one of the tools proven to be effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. It is time for us to mask up and take advantage of vaccination opportunities to help our community get past the pandemic," he said.

Wilbanks said families will be able to make a change in their children's instructional preference either in-person or virtual now through Monday, August 2.

“We realize this does not allow families a lot of time to make this decision, but we must have this information by this date to ensure schools are staffed appropriately to serve students and student schedules are finalized prior to the start of school," said Wilbanks.