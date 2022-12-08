A fresh start for many with a criminal record in Gwinnett Co.

The very first class of students in Gwinnett County’s new rehabilitation program graduated Thursday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program.

The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders.

In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live in the state have criminal records, according to stoprecidivism.org. RED works to drop the tendency of convicted people to re-offend.

Surrounded by friends and family Thursday, 19 men and women graduated as part of the inaugural class of the Gwinnett County RED program.

Backed by Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson, program leaders hand-select each person to be in the program.

One of the graduates, Blake Gentry, who was arrested on drug charges said he doesn't even remember the person he use to be.

“Emotionally and mentally I wasn’t there. I couldn’t be a productive person because I didn’t see myself as (a) product," he said. "Use, repeat, use repeat - I’d go to work but I’d always be high."

Blake's mother, Paula White, said she's watched her son relapse and even get kicked out of his sober living community. She said she thought there was nothing else that she could do.

“As a mom, you’re always protective of your children," she explained. "I said to him 'you either get this right or you don’t – but this is where I get off the train.'"

White said it all changed when her son received something in the mail.

“I got a letter from RED that said 'come on – come to Gwinnett and we’ll have a program that will help you get your charges dropped,'" Gentry said.

Gentry says the last year has brought him life-altering friendships, mentors, resources and a path forward. He said he recently got promoted at work and has been living a healthy and sober lifestyle.

District Attorney Austin-Gatson said it's stories like Gentry's that prove the program is working.

"If we express upon them that we love them and want them to do right – they will change," the district attorney said.

The RED program prides itself on creating a classroom atmosphere and treating participants as students rather than criminals. Students that are selected are matched with mentors during their time and referred to high education and or employment opportunities.