Gwinnett Schools roll out additional security measures at Discovery HS after chaotic football game

After chaos erupted at Discovery High School last week, officials are now arranging additional safety.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — District officials are taking steps to increase safety after a rowdy Gwinnett County football game on Friday.

Students fled the stadium causing chaos and fights broke out afterward, a parent who was at the game previously stated.

"As soon as I was expecting the players to come back onto the field, I turn to my left and what felt like the entire stadium of people is screaming, crying, and rushing toward me like a stampede," Ann Castro said.

Although the mayhem was a false alarm, school leaders continue to investigate the mass exodus from Discovery High School’s stadium.

Now, school officials are implementing some security enhancements hoping they will make a difference.

District officials are now asking students and visiting students to show their IDs to prove they attend a school.

A clear backpack policy will also be in effect inside the stadium. Middle school students will also need to be escorted by an adult 21 years or older, according to district officials.

Leaders are also looking to add more resource officers and staff during on-site games.

The school district’s police added they are reviewing body cam footage, security cameras and vetting tips to find those responsible for last week’s chaos.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Police Chief said that those involved could be facing charges.

“If it’s determined who actually initiated this, some of the perpetrators could face criminal charges in regards to inciting a riot and disorderly conduct,” said Lockhard.