Gwinnett County schools to host pop-up vaccine clinics

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering students and their families more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district is partnering with the Gwinnett Health Department to host vaccination clinics at high schools around the county, according to a news release. Appointments are not necessary.

District leaders said people who roll up their sleeves at one of their pop-up clinics will receive shots of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Those who have finished their two-dose series can also get their booster shots at one of the district's vaccination sites, the news release stated.

To note, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people receive a booster shot of Pfizer's vaccine five months after a patient has finished their two-dose series.

GCPS said vaccinations will also be available to children ages 5 to 11 through its health partner CORE. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. District leaders said interpreters will be on-site to assist.

Parents can learn more about the district's COVID protocols on its website.

Below is a list of dates and locations:

Duluth High School

Thursday, Jan. 27

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 5 and older

Lanier High School

Tuesday, Jan. 11

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 12 and older

Norcross High School

Tuesday, Jan. 11

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 5 and older

Monday, Jan. 31

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 5 and older

Parkview High School

Thursday, Jan. 13

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 12 and older

Shiloh High School

Thursday, Jan. 13

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 5 and older



Thursday, Feb. 3

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 5 and older

South Gwinnett High School

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | ages 5 and older