Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime.

Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

"The safety of all citizens is paramount to the overall mission of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office,” Sheriff Taylor said. “This holiday season, we are taking swift action and launching our Holiday Task Force. The Task Force is designed to deter crime as the county prepares for the increase in holiday traffic.”

The holiday task force will consist of deputies from all five divisions of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. They will patrol local neighborhoods, businesses, churches and schools.

Deputies will be assigned to specific tasks in Gwinnett County's six districts and 16 municipalities.