Gwinnett County Sheriff to receive pay raise

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Those who work for Gwinnett County can expect to see a nice little pay bump in the coming weeks, especially the sheriff.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday for Sheriff Keybo Taylor.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the increase brings Taylor's salary to nearly $193,000, making him the highest paid among Georgia's largest counties.

Sheriff Taylor also oversees the county jail.

Commissioners also approved a one-time cost of living payment for county employees, in order to help retain them as well as fight inflation.

Officials said eligible full-time employees will receive $1,500 and regular part-time employees will get a $750 payment.