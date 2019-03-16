Do you think you have what it takes to be in law enforcement? If so, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is looking for you.

The department is holding a career expo Saturday that doesn't end until 3 p.m.

During the event, there is orientation, panel interviews, exposure to job and internship officers and information about career development. They are looking for locals who live in the community and know the area.

The sheriff's office posted a flier about the job fair on its Facebook page, saying some of the benefits include paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, along with medical and retirement benefits.

Its website says there is an extensive hiring process that assists in the selection of the best applicants.

Below is a brief glance at Gwinnett County Deputy Sheriff's salary, according to the county website:

Starting salary is $39,940 for a Georgia P.O.S.T. certified peace officer (Sr. Deputy Sheriff).

for a Georgia P.O.S.T. certified peace officer (Sr. Deputy Sheriff). Starting salary is $35,049 for entry, non-P.O.S.T. certified detention officer (Deputy Sheriff/Jailer).

Other agencies in metro Atlanta have also been seeking recruits recently.

The Atlanta Police Department has hosted about five recruitment fairs this year along. A spokesperson for the department said they are short about 350 officers. The goal is to have about 2,000 officers serving Atlanta. The last time they had that number was about five years ago.

Cobb County Police are reportedly short about 80 officers. They too are working to fill those positions.

Get more information about Gwinnett's hiring process on the website.

