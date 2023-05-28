Gwinnett County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured: Police

Investigators believe several vehicles were involved in the deadly double shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Officers were called Saturday just before 9 p.m. to the intersection of Valley Club Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway for a report of shots fired.

While driving to the scene, police learned that two people were taken to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds. Gwinnett Police were then routed to the hospital, and later confirmed that the two people brought in were victims of the shooting.

One person died while another was seriously injured, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Officers confirmed that both victims were male, but did not list their age or names. Their identities will be released once next of kin is notified, according to police.

Investigators believe several vehicles were involved in the shooting and are trying to find them. Currently, police are looking for security footage that may have captured the shooting or anyone who saw the events unfold.

If you have any information about the shooting, call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.