Gwinnett Police: Shooting determined to be 'isolated incident,' with one victim

It happened at McGinnis Ferry Rd. and Satellite Blvd.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say a shooting is "isolated" with one victim on scene, after investigating what was originally described as a "significant shooting incident."

"Upon further investigation it appears this is an isolated incident. There is one victim at the scene. The suspect is still at large," the department tweeted.

According to police, the person - possibly a man - entered one of the businesses near the area and shot one person before leaving after. The victim is reportedly alive, according to police.

Police said the person is 6 feet tall and believed to be a man, though the person's race is unknown. They said they person is wearing a long, loose pink shirt and a white balaclava-style face covering. Anyone who may have seen the suspect or witnessed the incident is asked to call 911.

A tweet by the department originally described the situation as a "major incident" that had occurred at McGinnis Ferry Road and Satellite Boulevard before later clarifying that it appeared to be centered around the business.

Police are still actively looking for the suspect connected to the shooting.

Officials are asking the public to "avoid the area until further notice."

Multiple responses to the tweet from people in the area said they saw dozens of police cars driving in the area. A photo from a Georgia Department of Transportation traffic camera showed police in the intersection. Aerials from 11Alive SkyTracker also showed people being escorted by police, and dozens of law enforcement vehicles lining the street.

A representative from the Gwinnett County School district told 11Alive a school in the area - Burnette Elementary - was on soft lockdown due to the police activity, but that the situation does not involve the school.

