Gwinnett County Solicitor General's Office offering active shooter training to public

The Gwinnett County Solicitor General's Office is offering free active shooter training for community members on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The training will be held in the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Gwinnett County residents, business owners and public safety personnel are encouraged to attend.

According to Assistant Chief Investigator James B. McKinney, the civilian response training is one of potentially more training to come out of the Gwinnett County Solicitor General's Office. McKinney said the training will be scheduled as needed.

The training comes after an increase in violent events nationwide.

"Over the recent year, we've seen a lot of violent events on TV nationwide, and it was believed by our Solicitor and our staff that we need to protect our public here in Gwinnett County," said McKinney. The public needs to be prepared to respond to any type of event, especially active shooter or anything that might produce any large amount of casualties or death and destruction."

No prior registration is needed to attend.

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.