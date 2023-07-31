Gwinnett County summer meal program extended for families in need

The county made their decision on Monday to extend the program from Aug. 4 until Sept. 1 on Friday nights.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials have decided to extend a summer program that helps families who are in need of a free meal.

"There is a strong need in the community and I’m grateful the Summer Meals Program is able to help fill that void and serve those in need," said Chris Minor, the county's Parks and Recreation director.

Families with children from ages 18 or younger or ages 19 and older with physical or mental impairment will be able to grab free meals on the go.

According to Minor, the program has helped feed over 200,000 Gwinnett County families and counting.

Officials said that meals can be picked up at six different sites from 5 p.m. unil 7 p.m. while supplies are out there.

Here are a list of pick up locations:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center in Buford

Best Friend Park Gym in Norcross

Lilburn Activity Building in Lilburn

Lenora Park Gym in Snellville

Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center in Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

For those in need and who would like more information, click here or call 770-822-8840.