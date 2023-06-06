These projects will be getting funded with Gwinnett County's $760M special purpose tax revenue

The money funds nearly $500 million in specific transportation projects. The rest of the money goes toward other public projects such as new trails and parks.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Gwinnett County announced that the Board of Commissioners had approved allocations for roughly $760 million in special purpose tax revenue earmarked for transportation and parks projects.

The 2023 special tax revenue - known as SPLOST funds - will fund nearly $500 million in specific transportation projects. The rest of the money goes toward other public projects such as new trails and parks.

According to the county, the projects were divided into two tiers; the first tier consists of dozens of projects that will be covered by the $482.67 million earmarked for transportation. The second tier "indicates secondary projects that would be funded if the program generates more money than expected," according to a release.

Here are the projects that have definite funding on the Tier 1 list. They include repairs, upgrades and more.

Gwinnett County 2023 SPLOST revenue transportation projects

Bridges, culverts and transportation drainage

Arcado Road railroad crossing project (at CSX rail crossing)

railroad crossing project (at CSX rail crossing) Drowning Creek Road bridge replacement (over Drowning Creek)

bridge replacement (over Drowning Creek) East Jones Bridge Road bridge replacement (over Chattahoochee River tributary)

bridge replacement (over Chattahoochee River tributary) Hamilton Mill Road capacity/congestion improvements (at I-85)

capacity/congestion improvements (at I-85) Hosea Road railroad crossing project (at CSX rail crossing)

railroad crossing project (at CSX rail crossing) Indian Trail-Lilburn Road connectivity/pedestrian bridge (at I-85)

connectivity/pedestrian bridge (at I-85) Ingram Road bridge replacement (over Bromolow Creek tributary)

bridge replacement (over Bromolow Creek tributary) Martin Nash Road bridge replacement (over Turkey Creek)

bridge replacement (over Turkey Creek) Oak Road/Gloster Road railroad crossing project (at CSK rail crossing)

railroad crossing project (at CSK rail crossing) Pleasant Hill Road connectivity/pedestrian bridge (at Gwinnett Place)

connectivity/pedestrian bridge (at Gwinnett Place) Duluth Highway/GA-120 capacity/congestion improvements (at University Parkway/GA-316)

capacity/congestion improvements (at University Parkway/GA-316) Sugarloaf Parkway extension project (from University Parkway/GA-316 to Peachtree Industrial Blvd.)

extension project (from University Parkway/GA-316 to Peachtree Industrial Blvd.) Thompson Mill Road connectivity/capacity improvements (at I-985)

connectivity/capacity improvements (at I-985) Williams Road bridge replacement (over Jackson Creek tributary)

bridge replacement (over Jackson Creek tributary) I-85 major crossing capacity/congestion improvements (from Jimmy Carter Blvd. to I-985)

School safety

Alcovy Road (access improvement to Alcova Elementary School)

(access improvement to Alcova Elementary School) Bethesda School Rd. at School Side Way (queuing lanes at Bethesda Elementary School)

(queuing lanes at Bethesda Elementary School) Cole Drive (safety and pedestrian improvements at Parkview High School)

(safety and pedestrian improvements at Parkview High School) Dacula Road (intersection and sidewalks at Dacula Middle School)

(intersection and sidewalks at Dacula Middle School) Killian Hill Road (access improvement to Trickum Middle School)

(access improvement to Trickum Middle School) Osborne Drive (safety and pedestrian improvements at Graves Elementary School)

(safety and pedestrian improvements at Graves Elementary School) Peachtree Industrial Blvd. at West Price Rd. (safety and operational improvements at North Gwinnett Middle School)

(safety and operational improvements at North Gwinnett Middle School) Ross Rd. at Shiloh Rd. (safety and pedestrian improvements at Shiloh Elementary, Middle and High Schoos)

(safety and pedestrian improvements at Shiloh Elementary, Middle and High Schoos) Simonton Rd. at McCart Rd. (access improvement to Simonton Elementary School)

(access improvement to Simonton Elementary School) Skyland Drive (safety and pedestrian improvements at South Gwinnett High School)

Intersection improvements

Atlantic Blvd. & Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Centerville-Rosebud Rd. & Lenora Church Rd.

Paxton Ln. & Killian Hill Rd.

Pharrs Rd./Hillside Dr. & Lakeview Rd.

Pleasant Hill Rd. & Breckinridge Blvd./Shackleford Rd.

Pleasant Hill Rd. & Satellite Blvd.

Sever Rd. & Tab Roberts Rd.

Grayson Hwy./GA-20 & Sugarloaf Pkwy.

Duluth Hwy./GA-120 & University Pkwy./GA-316

Scenic Hwy./GA-124 & Sugarloaf Pkwy.

Jimmy Carter Blvd./GA-140 & Williams Rd./Britt Rd.

Sugarloaf Pkwy. & Meadow Church Rd.

Lawrenceville Hwy./US-29/GA-8 & Jimmy Carter Blvd./GA-140

Stone Mountain Hwy./US-78/GA-10 & East Park Place Blvd.

OFS Area improvements at Jimmy Carter Blvd./GA-140

I-85 major crossings from Jimmy Carter Blvd. to I-985

Major roads projects

Hamilton Mill Road interchange at I-85

Buford Dr./GA-20 widening (4 to 6 lanes north of I-85 interchange to Old Peachtree Rd.)

Grayson Pkwy./GA-20 widening (4 to 6 lanes at Webb Gin House Rd. to Ozora Rd.)

Duluth Hwy./GA-120 interchange at University Pkwy./GA-316

Scenic Hwy./GA-124 widening (4 to 6 lanes at East Main St./US-78/GA-10 to Sugarloaf Pkwy.)

Jimmy Carter Blvd./GA-140 widening/spot improvements (at I-85 to Lawrenceville Hwy./US-29/GA-8)

Gravel Springs Rd./GA-324 widening (2 to 4 lanes at Fort Daniel Dr. to Jim Moore Rd.)

Steve Reynolds Blvd. capacity enhancement at I-85

Sugarloaf Pkwy. widening (4 to 6 lanes at Meadow Church Rd. to Satellite Blvd.)

Sugarloaf Pkwy. widening (4 to 6 lanes at Old Norcross Rd. to Scenic Hwy./GA-124)

Sugarloaf Pkwy. extension (University Pkwy./GA-316 to Peachtree Industrial Blvd.)

Stone Mountain Hwy./US-78/GA-10 parallel road (new roadway from Ross Rd. to Hewatt Rd.)

West Park Place Blvd. widening (4 to 5 lanes at Stone Mountain Hwy./US-78/GA-10 to Amazon facility)

Major crossings of I-85 interchange improvements (from Jimmy Carter Blvd./GA-140 to I-985)

Road safety and alignment

Centerville Rosebud Rd. at Caleb Rd. & Lenna Dr. (intersection skews)

Cooper Rd. at Moon Rd./Hope Hollow Rd. (intersection improvements)

Cruse Rd. at James Rd. (intersection improvements)

Harbins Rd. (intersection improvements at New Hope Rd./Kilcrease Rd./Berry Hall Rd./Bold Springs Rd.)

Hutchins Rd. at Oak Rd. (horizontal alignment - sight distance)

Lucky Shoals Park at Britt Rd. (alignment - sight distance)

Old Norcross Rd. at Whistle Stop Dr. (alignment - sight distance)

Ridge Rd. at Thompson Mill Rd. (multi-way intersection upgrades)

Rivershyre Pkwy. at Buford Dr./GA-20 (intersection improvements)

South Rockbridge Rd. at North Deshong Rd. (intersection improvements)

Spout Springs Rd. at Flowery Branch Rd. & Duncan Creek Rd. (horizontal alignment - sight distance)

Braselton Hwy./GA-124 (intersection improvement and alignment at Auburn Rd./GA-324 to Hog Mountain Church Rd.)

Sweetgum Rd. at Springlake Rd. (horizontal alignment - sight distance)

Sidewalks and pedestrian safety