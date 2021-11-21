This Georgia county is opening 5 warming stations as temperatures drop in metro Atlanta

The stations are intended to provide temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to frigid temperatures.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The shift to colder temperatures has forced Gwinnett County to open up five warming stations across the area.

The warming stations will be available starting Monday and will be open from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

According to a statement from the county, the centers are intended to provide temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to frigid temperatures reaching below 35 degrees.

11Alive meteorologist Samantha Mohr said some of the coldest air so far this season is set to head into the metro Atlanta area. Temperatures can feel a low as mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

People who visit the locations are welcome to "warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest."

Here is a full list of all locations:

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19

Centerville Senior Center, 3075 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

