Gwinnett County opens warming stations as Atlanta approaches near-freezing temps

With another cold night closing in, Gwinnett County officials opened warming stations for residents Monday night.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five warming centers have opened in Gwinnett County as temperatures continue to drop in the Atlanta area, officials stated in a press release. The centers are respites for residents looking for temporary, overnight relief from Monday night's frigid cold.

As Wednesday is expected to deliver a warm high of 65, Atlanta residents have been experiencing a rollercoaster of temperatures this winter. On Monday night, however, things are looking a little more traditionally wintery.

As Atlanta residents prepared for a forecasted low of 35, officials opened several warming centers across Gwinnett County at 6 p.m. Monday. The centers will remain open until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents that visit the center will be offered a meal, rest and an opportunity to warm up. All of the Gwinnett County warming center locations can be found below.

Buford Senior Center 2755 Sawnee Avenue Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 DULUTH

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building 2750 Pleasant Hill Road Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108 NORCROSS

Best Friend Park Gym 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906 SNELLVILLE

Centerville Senior Center 3025 Bethany Church Road LAWRENCEVILLE

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337