Gwinnett County opens warming stations as Atlanta approaches near-freezing temps

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five warming centers have opened in Gwinnett County as temperatures continue to drop in the Atlanta area, officials stated in a press release. The centers are respites for residents looking for temporary, overnight relief from Monday night's frigid cold.
As Wednesday is expected to deliver a warm high of 65, Atlanta residents have been experiencing a rollercoaster of temperatures this winter. On Monday night, however, things are looking a little more traditionally wintery.
As Atlanta residents prepared for a forecasted low of 35, officials opened several warming centers across Gwinnett County at 6 p.m. Monday. The centers will remain open until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Residents that visit the center will be offered a meal, rest and an opportunity to warm up. All of the Gwinnett County warming center locations can be found below.
- BUFORD
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
- DULUTH
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
- NORCROSS
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
- SNELLVILLE
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
- LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
Tuesday is expected to bring near-freezing lows once again, contrasted by highs in the 70s by the end of the work week. Anyone looking for more information or looking to volunteer at any of Gwinnett County's warming centers is being asked to call 770-822-8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.