Family of Gwinnett couple speaks out after parents skip hearing following child abuse allegations

Mary McCue is asking her son, William, and daughter-in-law, Carina, to come home and turn themselves in.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County parents facing abuse allegations -- who allegedly refused to allow their children to leave their home for years -- are still on the run after failing to show up for court Monday.

"We have no clue where they went," Mary McCue said.

She said she hadn’t been in contact with them since last week and was as surprised as police to learn they had allegedly skipped town.

“Even if he called us we’d have to report it- maybe that’s why he’s not calling us,” she said.

Warrants accuse the parents of not allowing their children to leave the property for most of their lives, preventing the children from receiving an education. They also allegedly deprived them of basic medical care, nutrition and hygiene for years.

McCue said she was unaware of any concerns about her grandchildren's well-being.

“No I wouldn’t have known any of these things," she said. "I saw their kitchen and it was spotless."

The abuse and neglect allegations only came to light after William and Carina's 10-year-old daughter, Zoe, was killed in a house fire on Easter. Their 15-year-old son is charged with murder – accused of intentionally setting the fire at their home.

The court hearing Monday was to determine whether the parent’s three other children should remain in foster care moving forward. But because the parents didn’t show, and the court is waiting on additional medical exams on the children, the hearing was rescheduled for July.

Mary McCue said she is happy with the care her grandchildren are reviving from their foster family.

“We know my grandkids are in a place that’s very good for them right now and were very happy with the people who are watching them,” she said.

“For one thing, they didn’t have shots and things like that so they’re getting these things done. I did not know this was not done - and probably going to a school system would be good for them,” she added.

Mary McCue said she’s hoping her son turns himself in soon.

She told 11Alive she believes “they got scared with all that stuff being said…they’re scared so they need to come and set the record straight."