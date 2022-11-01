Fire destroys Gwinnett home with no working smoke alarms, officials say

The homeowner had started a fire in the fireplace to keep warm, he told firefighters.

LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters spent the early morning on Tuesday putting out a large fire at a home in Lilburn. They say it started in the fireplace.

Crews responded to the home along the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW just after 1 a.m.

They said the homeowner told them that he had been out of the country for several months and that when he returned, his natural gas service had been disconnected. Due to the cold temperatures, he said he started a fire in the fireplace.

The homeowner confirmed to authorities that there were no working smoke alarms.

"It is recommended that heating equipment and chimneys are cleaned and inspected by professionals every year," officials said in a prepared statement.

There were no injuries reported.