Fire destroys Gwinnett County home; 7 displaced

LILBURN, Ga. — No one was injured in an early morning Lilburn house fire on Sunday, but officials say seven people were displaced.

When Gwinnett County firefighters arrived off Arrowind Road around 4:17 a.m., they were met with heavy flames showing from the back of the two-story house.

They said they were able to get the bulk of the fire knocked down from the exterior and it took them about 40 minutes to get it under control.

Two bearded dragons inside the home did not survive, a spokesperson with the department said.

A fire investigator said it started inside the screened-in patio in the back of the home, however, the exact cause of the fire is undetermined.