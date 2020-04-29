Gwinnett high school mourning loss of beloved football coach

The principal said he had been dealing with a health issue since the fall.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The varsity football coach at Mountain View High School passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, the school announced.

Principal Keith Chaney, in an email to the community, said Rob Kellogg had been dealing with a "health issue" since the fall, and "lost hist battle after a courageous fight." He did not elaborate further.

Kellogg came to the Gwinnett County school in 2015 as an educator and assistant football coach. He took over as head coach in 2018.

"During his time here, he helped to establish our football program, and, more importantly, he established himself as an advocate for his players and coaches and for the students of our school," Chaney wrote. "Whether on the football field or in his social studies classroom, he was able to reach and teach students in ways that made a difference in the lives of our young people."

Chaney said that due to the current pandemic, arrangements will be limited to a small group of family and friends, but said that he looks forward to the day when they can all come together at the school to honor Kellogg.

Counselors are being made available to students and staff online or by phone, and helping those who need it, to cope.

"We all will miss him very much and will grieve the loss of one who influenced the lives of countless students and adults within our community," Chaney said.