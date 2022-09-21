Woman in her 70s killed in Gwinnett County hit and run, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a hit and run Wednesday morning in Norcross that killed a woman in her 70s.
It happened near Indian Trail Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard at around 6:45 a.m.
Police are working to gather more details and said the investigation is ongoing. They have not identified the woman or given any information on a suspect vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
