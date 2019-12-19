Across the country, there have been warnings about white vans trying to abduct women and children off the streets and sell them into human trafficking.

They're the stories of nightmares and movies.But they appear to be purely fiction.

"This isn't something where people, typically, are kidnapped off the side of the road. And then put into a role of servitude, which movies or other avenues portray as happening," said Cpl. Collin Flynn with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Wednesday night, the department hosted a town hall for dozens of community members, to separate the facts and fiction of human trafficking.

Regarding the white vans, Flynn said the department has seen several social media posts about the vans, but hasn't had a single case of such an abduction taking place.

Instead, the most common victims, according to investigators, are runaway and homeless teenagers, members of the LGBT community, foster care children and undocumented immigrants.

"A lot of time the vulnerable adults in these cases, or the teenagers, get involved in drug activity, or prostitution and get caught up in this lifestyle," Flynn said.

Master Police Officer Ashley M. Wilson gave the presentation Wednesday.

The community showed so much interest in the town hall that the department plans to host more after the New Year.

