Man claims girlfriend shot herself, but police say death ruled homicide

Gwinnett Police said an autopsy was completed and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

BUFORD, Ga. — A fatal shooting last month on the interstate has police looking for others who might have witnessed the tragic incident.

Katlyn Heard, 30, was shot on July 22 and now her boyfriend is suspected of the shooting.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, they received a 911 call on that day from 30-year-old Lawrence Gray, who told officers Heard had shot herself while they were in a car along I-985 south in Buford.

Police said detective went to the scene to gather evidence and they spoke with some witnesses about what happened. They said that information was given to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"An autopsy was completed and the manner of death in this case was ruled a homicide," police said in a news release.

Investigators said on July 31, they obtained warrants for Gray for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and felony murder charges. He has since been arrested.

Investigators are now looking for more people to come forward who were on the interstate that day.

"They are urging anyone who may have seen this incident on I-985 south or captured it on dashcam to come forward and contact the police department," the news release adds.