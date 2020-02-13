A Gwinnett County judge is on trial, but the case also involves the district attorney, a private investigator and the co-founder of Dragon Con.

Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader is facing a computer trespass charge.

She claimed the Gwinnett County district attorney hacked her computer, so she hired a private investigator to monitor her computer activity - 24-hours a day.

Judge Kathryn M. Schrader

The judge and three people who did the investigative work were all indicted.Those three cut deals to avoid trial in exchange for testifying, which they did in court Wednesday.

District Attorney Danny Porter said he never hacked the judge's computer. He testified in court Wednesday. Listen to his testimony below.