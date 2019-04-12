GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A community is rallying in support of a supermarket cashier who is recovering from a horrific attack.

Just over two weeks ago, Maria Mosher was stabbed inside the Grayson Kroger where she works. Gwinnett County Police arrested a fellow employee for the crime.

Now, the cashier is recovering at home and her customers just want her to know they miss her and are rooting for her. For them, it’s as if a member of the family was suddenly, and badly, hurt – and suddenly gone.

Mosher is as close to her customers as a sister or a mom. But she’s not able to return to work yet.

It was on Nov. 17 that she was violently attacked inside the store - an inexplicable assault that police say lasted more than 30 minutes. She was stabbed and beaten repeatedly.

Police quickly arrested Akin Williams who also worked at the store, but even now detectives are still investigating a motive.

Mosher is recovering at home with no indication, yet, if or when she’ll be able to return to work. And in the store, near her self-service checkout, stands a tribute - one that includes customers’ writings of the affection they have for her.

“You are such an amazing light at Kroger,” one writer said.

“We miss you and are covering you in prayer,” said another.

Next to her photo is information about the Maria Mosher fundraising account at Wells Fargo Bank. Co-workers and customers alike are donating to help her with her recovery costs.

Maria is seen not just a supermarket cashier but as an inspiration and comfort to hurried and busy customers. Those same customers realize, with her gone, how much she means to them - and how much they miss her.

Now, they’re working to help her when she needs their comfort in return.

