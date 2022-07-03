2 Gwinnett police cars struck on I-85

They said it happened just north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and that both of the cars were unoccupied and there were no injuries.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County Police Department cruisers were struck while working a separate accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 85.

They said it happened just north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and that both of the patrol cars were unoccupied and there were no injuries.

A photo shared shows one of the cruisers that looked to be side-swiped.

They used the incident as a reminder on social media about the state's laws.