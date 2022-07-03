2 Gwinnett police cars struck on I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County Police Department cruisers were struck while working a separate accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 85.
They said it happened just north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and that both of the patrol cars were unoccupied and there were no injuries.
A photo shared shows one of the cruisers that looked to be side-swiped.
They used the incident as a reminder on social media about the state's laws.
"The Gwinnett Police Department reminds drivers the Georgia Move-Over Law requires drivers to move-over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on or near the roadway, and if traffic is too heavy to move-over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop," they wrote.