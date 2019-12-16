SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett Police continue to investigate a Monday morning crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Buford man on Interstate 85.

Officers believe Clayton Dickie was traveling northbound on I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Suwanee when he left the roadway and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked along the shoulder.

Both vehicles caught fire, and Clayton ultimately died, police said. At this point, they said, it is still not known if he died as a result of the collision or the fire.

Investigators are working to identify the owner of the unoccupied vehicle.

