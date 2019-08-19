NORCROSS, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County say alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors to why a woman left the roadway and crashed early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Dawson Boulevard near McDonough Drive in unincorporated Norcross.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say Shantier Dukes, of Atlanta, was driving a white Hyundai Sonata east on Dawson Boulevard just north of McDonough Drive in a curve. Her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a utility pole, they said.

She later died from her injuries.

Poilice say the investigation is ongoing.

