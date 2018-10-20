GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A Gwinnett Police officer killed while confronting a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville has been identified as Officer Antwan Toney.

He had been with the department for nearly 3 years, according to Gwinnett County Police. He is originally from California and was 30 years old.

Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School.Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sgt. Jake Smith with Gwinnett County Police said the officer was shot while approaching a suspicious vehicle parked behind Shiloh Middle School in Snellville.

Shots were fired at the officer from inside the car, police said. It is unclear if any words were said before the shooting.

At least one shot came through the glass and struck the officer. It did not hit the officer's vest, Smith said. Another Gwinnett officer was on scene at the time that dragged Toney away from the scene, police said.

The situation is still active at this time.

The shooting suspect has been described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing green sweat pants and a gray T shirt.

"We are asking anyone who saw anything or knows anything to call 911," Smith said.

